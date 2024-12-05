Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce gears up for festive business Ssafari

A previous Chamber Business Safari

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) has announced the second of its bi-annual Business Safaris for 2024.

Held on Monday, December 16 from 5.30 pm to 8pm at Harrogate Ladies' College, this member-exclusive meeting promises an evening of fast-paced networking and connection building.

The Chamber’s Business Safaris, a key highlight of their annual calendar of events will feature a dynamic "speed networking" format. Attendees will get the chance to introduce themselves and their businesses in 60-second pitches to a rotating group of fellow-members.

Martin Mann, Chief Executive of HDCC said “There’s a good reason our Business Safaris are among the most popular in our calendar of events. We know that members value the opportunity to share information about their business, whilst learning about others in a friendly setting. The value of effective local networking opportunities cannot be overstated - particularly in these uncertain economic times. We look forward to fostering a platform for new business opportunities and collaborations.”

Chamber membership affords a wealth of benefits - including the Safaris, and attending monthly meetings is a cornerstone of belonging to this vibrant business community.

The Business Safari is a free event for current Chamber members and can be booked through the HDCC website at harrogatechamber.co.uk. If you're not yet a member but are interested in attending future events and exploring the benefits of membership, visit harrogatechamber.co.uk/contact to learn more.