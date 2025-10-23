Harrogate development shines at national company awards

A development in Harrogate has been singled out for a national company award after its sales area was deemed ‘best in class’.

Redrow’s Kingsley Manor development, off Kingsley Road, has been named ‘Sales Arena of the Year 2025’ in Barratt Redrow’s national awards, triumphing over more than 100 Redrow developments across the UK.

Set in a scenic semi-rural location, just 2.5 miles from the town centre, Kingsley Manor has been recognised for its outstanding design, customer experience and integration of nature, setting a new benchmark for Redrow’s developments nationwide.

The development stood out for its welcoming entrance framed by mature trees, biodiverse landscaping and traditional dry stone walling.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We’re incredibly proud that Kingsley Manor has been named Sales Arena of the Year 2025. This is a huge achievement for our Yorkshire team and a testament to the passion and creativity that’s gone into making this development one of the very best in the country.

“From the landscaping and signage to the way the show homes are positioned to maximise green space and views, every detail has been considered to create an exceptional experience for our customers.”

The sales arena at Kingsley Manor stands out for its focus on the natural environment, including a purpose-built badger tunnel. The road into the development weaves around a wetland habitat planted with grasses. Visitors can then enjoy walking through landscaped gardens and wildlife habitats to reach the sales area.

The customer experience suite leads to two show homes, The Oxford Lifestyle and The Richmond, which are both surrounded by planting and offer panoramic views across open space and woodland. The design reflects Redrow’s wider commitment to sustainability at the development, which features footpaths and cycle ways to connect residents to Harrogate town centre and the abundance of green space in the local area.

Kingsley Manor will eventually comprise 133 homes across 20.3 acres.