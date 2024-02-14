Harrogate country pub handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A pub in Harrogate has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Inn at South Stainley, located on Ripon Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on January 9.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/