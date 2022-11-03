Harrogate convention centre boss reacts to decision to give rival Leeds venue permission

Harrogate Convention Centre director Paula Lorimer argues that the planned “size and scale” of Leeds’ new convention centre threatens to draw big gatherings away from Harrogate’s venue. (Picture Gerard Binks)

HCC director Paula Lorimer, who has argued that the planned “size and scale” of Leeds’ new convention centre would threaten to draw big gatherings away from Harrogate’s existing venue, said the decision by Leeds City Council flew in the face of common sense.

And she also vowed to continue to fight Harrogate’s corner in this David and Goliath battle which could prove crucial to the town’s own future.

"Unfortunately, and as anticipated, plans for the development of a conference and exhibition centre in Leeds was granted outline planning permission even though it is common sense that if you build a conference and events venue just 16 miles away from another and target the same customer base, trade diversion is inevitable.

"Harrogate Convention Centre will continue to oppose this development in its current form and we have agreed to have dialogue at a senior level with Leeds City Council in order to try and reach a compromise on the size and scope of the development.”

In advance of today, Thursday’s meeting in Leeds, nearly 20 objections from businesses and politicians had been lodged against plans for the new potential venue in Leeds.

The director of Harrogate Convention Centre said the whole saga proved just how vital it was the Harrogate venue’s own £49million redevelopment plans won support.

"I would like to thank the many businesses and local politicians who lodged their objection to the planned development of a conference and exhibition centre in Leeds,” said Paula Lorimer.

"This demonstrates how important it is Harrogate Convention Centre’s redevelopment is forthcoming.

"I am looking forward to working with North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council over the coming months in order to make the case for that investment.”

Leeds’ plans would see a convention centre built close to Leeds’ First Direct Arena, on the site of the old Yorkshire Bank headquarters.