Harrogate cleaning firm expands charity fund

By Kirsty Haig
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Harrogate-based commercial cleaning company It’s Clean Ltd has increased the value of a charity fund set up to celebrate its 25th anniversary, enabling them to generously donate £500.00 towards the ongoing mission of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) whilst supporting their local NHS.

It’s Clean Ltd’s managing director David Whan said he had decided to expand the fund from £2,500 to £3,000 to allow for an extra donation to HHCC, the registered Charity for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).

David said he and his team decided they wanted to give one more donation to help the local community – and to double the amount of the final gift of £500.00 which HHCC were honoured to receive at Harrogate District Hospital on Friday 28 March 2025.

David said: “We heard about the fantastic work done by HHCC to fund specialist equipment, training and services for the benefit of patients, their families and staff across the HDFT footprint.”

David Whan of It's Clean Ltd, Harrogate, with Robyn Precious of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC)David Whan of It's Clean Ltd, Harrogate, with Robyn Precious of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC)
David Whan of It's Clean Ltd, Harrogate, with Robyn Precious of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC)

“The money we’ve donated will help HHCC to do that little bit more, enhancing experience of service users, their families and teamHDFT colleagues for many years to come. This donation will support initiatives and the purchasing of additional equipment beyond the provisions of the NHS.”

“I have really enjoyed finding out more about the vital and varied work being carried out by charities on our doorstep and the whole team at It’s Clean is delighted to have been able to support so many of them as part of our 25th birthday celebrations.”

Robyn Precious of HHCC said: “We are delighted to express our appreciation with a huge thank you to David and his team for choosing to support us and taking the time to come and meet us. It is through the charitable nature of local individuals and businesses such as It’s Clean Ltd which enables us to continue providing this valuable support which we are honoured to offer across team HDFT.”

