Harrogate Christmas Fayre's opening weekend voted a huge hit as town 'shines bright on the national Christmas map'

Organisers of this year's famous Harrogate Christmas Fayre say they are proud that the town is shining bright on the national Christmas map - and the size of crowds for the first weekend boosts the prospects of possible future growth.

Operated by Market Place Europe and supported by Harrogate Business Improvement District and Destination Harrogate, the market will run for the next three weeks to December 17 around the Cambridge Street area with 50 festive gift and food and drink traders based in wooden chalets.

Matthew Chapman, Manager of Harrogate BID, said public response to the expanded version appeared to be even better than last year.

"The Christmas Fayre has grown year on year and it does feel busier in person, though we are waiting for the precise data.

Organisers of this year's famous Harrogate Christmas Fayre say they are proud that Harrogate is shining bright on the national Christmas map. (Picture contributed)

“We commend Destination Harrogate for driving this forward, working in collaboration with the BID and partners to further increase and improve the celebrations annually.

"From the ever-popular road train to the eclectic mix of chalets and the 100,000 LED Christmas lights, Harrogate is really shining bright on the national Christmas map."

In combination with a whole host of festive family events and sparkling entertainment in the town centre, this year’s Harrogate Christmas Fayre is the town’s biggest effort yet to boost trade in the town centre.

The fayre usually takes place in the pedestrianised areas of Cambridge Street and Market Place in the town centre.

But this year also sees Cambridge Road closed off to traffic for an extension of the festive market stalls.

The success of last year’s event was praised by Harrogate Hoteliers Association which said the presence of the fayre had led to an increase in occupancy rates in the town in December.

But, should the current Harrogate Christmas Fayre continue to attract local shoppers, tourists and visitors to the town centre, the case for making it even bigger and longer next year will become stronger.

Mr Chapman said: "I believe there’s an aspiration to grow year-on-year.