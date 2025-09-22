Harrogate Chinese takeaway handed three-out-of-five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
A Chinese takeaway in Harrogate has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Sunrise, located on Stonefall Avenue, has been given a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on August 14.

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,713 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,407 (82 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Sunrise, a Chinese takeaway in Harrogate, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

