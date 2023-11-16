Harrogate Chinese takeaway handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
China Garden, located on Dawson Terrace in Harrogate, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 11 October.
It means that of North Yorkshire's 523 takeaways with ratings, 351 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/