Harrogate charity shop to celebrate 20th anniversary of helping people living with terminal illness

A much-loved charity shop in Harrogate is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary this weekend with a very special celebratory event.

The popular Saint Michael’s Hospice store, on the High Street in Starbeck, will mark the occasion on Saturday (December 7), with a live performance from local Rock n Roll band, The Diamonds, as well as a raffle for a fantastic food hamper.

Among those celebrating will be longstanding volunteers Rush Usher and Jean Boyes, who have been part of the team since the shop first opened.

Ruth, who was there on the shop’s opening day back in 2004, said: “It was a wonderful time with lots of people from our little Starbeck community coming in.

"I’ve loved it ever since and would help out every day if I could.

“You can’t beat it – it has been my lifeline.”

Jean, who recently turned 92, has been volunteering with Saint Michael’s Hospice for 30 years, including at the Starbeck shop and at the charity’s Crimple House Hospice, which cares for people affected by terminal illness across the Harrogate district.

Jean said: “I get more out of it than I put in.

"The people who come in are more friends than customers – it’s a lovely friendly shop.

"I’ve loved supporting patients on the inpatient unit – I used to make them cups of tea and scones.

"The relatives still come to see me in the shop over fifteen years later and I still have that rapport."

Over the last four years, Saint Michael’s 11 shops have raised over £4.5 million towards their vital services, caring for local people at their hospice as well as in the community and the place people call home.

Shop Manager Kim Mays is delighted to have played a part in this: “It’s difficult to put into words what our shop being here for two decades means.

"It’s a privilege to contribute to the care that Saint Michael’s Hospice provides, as well as be a part of the amazing Starbeck community.

“We’re so grateful to our many regular customers and donors for supporting us over this time.

"We look forward to welcoming you to our celebration.”

For more information about Saint Michael’s Hospice shops, visit https://saintmichaelshospice.org/shop