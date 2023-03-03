Harrogate charity shop gains a bigger role - and a surge of new customers - during cost of living crisis

New research from disability equality charity Scope finds the cost of living crisis is prompting more people to shop in charity shops, with many coming through the doors for the first time.

With shops at 34 Beulah Street, Harrogate and 25a High Street, Knaresborough, the findings by Scope illustrate a growing trend for people to turn to charity shops as their household budgets are squeezed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compared to Scope’s 2021 research, more people now think charity shops will play a vital role on the high streets during the cost of living crisis.

Scope charity shop in Harrogate.

Rising inflation and soaring energy prices mean many people have less money in their pocket for clothes and homewares and as a result are discovering the value, variety and sense of community to be found at Scope charity shops.

Scope’s sales of pre-loved goods are up six per cent on last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some shops are seeing an even bigger surge with increases up to 60 per cent on last year.

Graham Woodcock, Shop Manager of Scope charity shop in Harrogate, said: “I’ve definitely seen more young people come into our shop since the cost of living crisis began.

"They say that sustainability is important to them and they’re doing their part for the environment by finding brilliant, bargains that suit their budgets and their styles.”

Julie Smith, Assistant shop manager of Scope charity shop in Knaresborough, said: “We’ve noticed many new customers have been coming our shop over the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re from all age groups and they tell me that they love our prices at Scope.”

Nationally, Scope’s survey asked 2,000 people about their charity shopping habits and found:

41 per cent say that the current cost of living pressures has prompted them to shop in charity shops.

15 per cent are shopping in charity shops for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

70 per cent say charity shops play a vital role on the high street, an increase of seven per cent, compared to 2021 polling.

Ruth Blazye, Executive Director or Retail and Communities at disability equality charity Scope, said: “The lockdowns, combined with the current cost of living crisis, have been a monumental disaster for the high street and people’s spending power.

“Our shop managers are saying they’re becoming a lifeline for many of the customers. Sometimes they’re the only people that person speaks to all day or week."

The sense of community Scope shops engender is also important to staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Woodcock, Harrogate Scope charity shop manager, said: “We work with a number of local colleges taking on their pupils as volunteers who are completing their Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

"Currently we have eight helping us in the shop.

"Our team help these volunteers to thrive by learning new, practical and social skills and gaining invaluable work experience.

“We also have great relations with Disability Action Yorkshire and Henshaws College.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Smith, Assistant shop manager of Knaresborough Scope charity shop, said: “We work with Springwater School, a special needs school in Harrogate.

"Their students come in with their support worker and they absolutely love being in our friendly shop.