Harrogate charity 'overwhelmed' by support from town's businesses for urgent £20k campaign

Henshaws, which provides practical support for those living with sight loss and other disabilities to build skills, develop confidence and look forward to a more positive future, says Harrogate firms are rallying to the cause of Henshaws Hundreds challenge.

The appeal, which runs throughout June, is looking for 100 companies to donate £100 each for Henshaws Hundreds challenge with a £20k target.

Among the many businesses which have already done so are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verity Frearson, Womble Bond Dickinson, Redrow Homes, Quarterdeck, Marmion Recruitment, JP3QS Limited, Cargill, 2Inspire, Rudding Park Estate Ltd, Reward Finance Group and Specsavers Harrogate.

So incredible has the response of local businesses been so far, Henshaws is nearly a third of the way to its £20,000 target.

Gemma Young, Fundraising Development Manager at Henshaws, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support and the stories of businesses and individuals taking part.

"We 30% of the way to the total we need.

"Thank you to everyone who has signed up for our Henshaws Hundreds challenge so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are also being invited to join in with the fundraising campaign by taking on their own challenges to raise £100.

Henshaws, which has a college in Harrogate and an arts and crafts centre in Knaresborough, says anyone can take part in within their own abilities.

It’s a challenge which people can do solo, or as a group, whether that’s taking it turns on a treadmill or putting on a cake sale with friends.

The importance of Henshaws Hundreds campaign is that it enables the charity to do real work and make a real difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flora Simpson, Senior Fundraiser at Henshaws, said: "Henshaws work tirelessly to support those in the community living with visual impairments and disabilities.

"As we work from the Arts and Crafts Centre, we see the incredible difference Henshaws makes to people's lives and how much joy it brings to those who attend the workshops.”