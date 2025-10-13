Harrogate charity leaders will gain expert insight at free Yorkshire conference
The conference takes place on Wednesday 12th November 2025 at Bowcliffe Hall, Bramham in Leeds. The programme covers five key areas critical to charity operations: people, property, investment, cash, and fundraising.
Head of charities for the North, Keith Burdon, from Evelyn Partners will talk about investment – demystifying risk for trustees and helping charities make informed decisions about investing funds safely. The Head of the Leeds charity investment management team, Matthew Wells, will then lead on the topic of cash – covering managing reserves, providing practical strategies for handling cash flow and making the most of financial resources.
Employment law specialist and LCF Law partner, James Austin will open with a session on people, covering common employment law issues, exploring how charities can manage volunteers and temporary staff, contracts and how to navigate employment challenges.
Ryan Cotton, from LCF Law’s Real Estate team, will address property, with a guide to real estate transactions, offering advice to charities that inherit or manage property and highlighting how to handle complex legal and practical issues.
The conference will conclude with Amy Stevens from Gifted Philanthropy, who will discuss fundraising strategy. She will look at how to effectively manage teams and also time, giving actionable advice on maximising fundraising efforts efficiently.
Attendees will also benefit from networking opportunities over coffee and lunch, exchanging insights and building connections with peers across the sector.
James Austin said: "Charities often face complex challenges managing people, property, and finances. This free conference is designed to equip senior managers with the practical tools and knowledge to operate confidently, stay compliant, and focus on their mission."
Places are limited, and attendees are encouraged to register early. For further information and to reserve a place, contact [email protected] or register clicking on this link: