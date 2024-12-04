Harrogate charity launches Christmas tree giving appeal to help prevent homelessness this festive season

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Dec 2024, 10:34 BST
The Harrogate Homeless Project has launched its Christmas Tree Giving Appeal to help people to start a life beyond homelessness.

The Harrogate Homeless Project believes that no one should be on their own at Christmas, and certainly not without a warm roof over their head and food to eat.

By making a suggested donation of £10, you will have the opportunity to leave a message on one of their wooden house tree decorations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These will then get hung on their Christmas tree throughout the month of December at their Springboard Day Centre.

Harrogate Homeless Project has launched its Christmas tree giving appeal to help prevent homelessness this festive seasonplaceholder image
Harrogate Homeless Project has launched its Christmas tree giving appeal to help prevent homelessness this festive season

Richard Cooper, CEO of Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “No other season feels so desperate for homeless people or those at risk of homelessness.

"Supporting our Christmas Tree giving appeal means you will help someone get through this difficult time.

"No one should be alone, on the streets and hungry.

"Your Christmas gift can help us prevent homelessness and help those who are homeless and to help our team to support them with health, addiction and other problems.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a special touch, they’ll be asking clients to write messages onto the decorations and hang them on the tree.

This way, they will directly experience the care you have shown and know there are people out there who want to make a difference.

Christine, a ex-client at the Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “During my time at Harrogate Homeless Project, I experienced true kindness.

"The people who work here are just amazing and nothing is ever too much trouble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I never felt judged, just supported and helped with regaining my confidence.

"Thank you Harrogate Homeless Project.”

To get involved, visit https://www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk/christmas-tree-giving-appeal/

Related topics:HarrogateRichard Cooper
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice