Harrogate charity Impulse Decisions help raise £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

James Marsden, CEO of Impulse Decisions, helped to organise the event that raised over £50,000 for Macmillan

Impulse Decisions supported the charity's fifth annual event at York Racecourse with a silent auction, giving away prestigious prizes such as holidays, sports packages, memorabilia and spa breaks.

The ball, which was postponed twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic, welcomes around 500 guests and also included a casino and Ibiza Lounge.

York Racecourse Assistant Operations Manager, Matt Ascough, fundraises for Macmillan because of the support he received from the charity eight years ago.

In 2013 Matt, then aged 26, was diagnosed with testicular cancer and was helped by a Macmillan Nurse.

Speaking about the Impulse Decisions team, he said: "I can't thank the team enough.

"As a company, they are very slick, professional and very well organised and I'm extremely thankful.

"I felt very nervous because of some bad past experiences but they made me feel very at ease from the moment I met them and also when they arrived on-site for the event.

"We will definitely be using them again for next year's event."

James Marsden, CEO of Impulse Decisions, said: "We were delighted to be asked to help Matt fundraise for the charity which is so close to his heart.

"We know this money will go to help others diagnosed with cancer and give them the vital support they need."