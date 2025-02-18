Harrogate charity Essential Needs teams up with local stores in fight against furniture poverty
The charity, which this year celebrates 30 years supporting families and households across the district, depends on the generous donations from the people of Harrogate to be able to re-use and redistribute good quality used furniture, household items and white goods to those residents in need of support.
Stores including Barker and Stonehouse, Smiths of Harrogate, Fred Browns in Knaresborough and The Cotswold Company have got behind the campaign, encouraging customers shopping with them to donate quality used furniture, rather than sending it to landfill.
Lee Wright, Manager at Essential Needs, said: “Ensuring a consistent stream of quality donations is an ongoing challenge for us, so we’re delighted that so many stores are keen to get behind us, helping ensure Essential Needs is front of mind for used furniture when people are buying new.
“Past donations have meant we’ve been able to make a real difference to households in furniture poverty.
"In fact, in the past financial year alone we’ve supported over 650 local households, including supporting some of the most vulnerable in our community through our partnership with Harrogate Homeless Project and IDAS women’s refuge.”
Martin Brown, Managing Director at Fred Browns in Knaresborough, added: “We often get asked for recommendations from customers of how or where they can dispose of their old furniture and, knowing the great work Essential Needs does in our local community, we were more than happy to support them.
"Not only can our customers help the fight against furniture poverty, but because Essential Needs sends one of its vans to collect from our customers’ homes, it’s an easy way for them to make a difference.”
For more information about Essential Needs, visit https://essentialneeds.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.