Harrogate Chamber to host pre-Budget economic briefing with Bank of England

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) is set to host its annual financial meeting, featuring expert analysis of the UK economic landscape on Monday, 10th November, from 5.30pm to 8pm.

The event, which will take place at Rooster's Brewing Co. Taproom (Hornbeam Park), is strategically timed to provide businesses with essential insights and strategies ahead of the forthcoming Autumn Budget on 26th November.

Attendees will hear from two distinguished speakers. Paul Mount, the Bank of England’s Deputy Agent for Yorkshire and the Humber will discuss the Bank's role in maintaining economic stability, exploring the outlook on inflation, economic growth, and employment in the UK.

Paul will be joined by John Garbutt, Director at DSC Chartered Accountants and HDCC Honorary Treasurer. John will offer essential, practical analysis on the pre-Budget environment, helping Harrogate businesses prepare for potential fiscal changes.

Phill Holdsworth, HDCC President

Chamber President Phill Holdsworth emphasised the meeting's significance: "Understanding the evolving economic landscape and preparing for the Budget is essential for every business leader. This annual meeting offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from the Bank of England and gain expert perspectives to inform your strategic planning for 2026."

The meeting is open to both Chamber members and first-time visitors. The evening will include open networking and refreshments before the main briefing begins.

All attendees must register their place via the Chamber website: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events