Harrogate Chamber to host key briefing with York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority leaders

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) is set to host an important meeting with the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority (YNYCA) on Monday, 13th October 2025 from 5.30pm to 8pm at Harrogate Theatre. The event, which is becoming an annual fixture in the Chamber calendar, will provide a unique opportunity for businesses to engage directly with regional leaders.

Attendees will hear from a senior delegation, including Jo Coles (Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire & Crime), Tom Campbell (Policy Officer to the Deputy Mayor), James Farrar (Chief Executive for YNYCA), and David Ryden (Head of Business Growth and Innovation).

They will share updates on the progress and milestones made since devolution, with topics covering regional growth and innovation, along with an update on crime in Harrogate. This meeting offers a platform for businesses to stay informed on - and ask questions about - important issues impacting the region, as well as building connections with key decision-makers.

"This is a vital meeting for our members and the wider business community," says Phill Holdsworth, HDCC President. "Engaging with the Combined Authority and its leaders allows us to be part of the conversation shaping our region's future. We encourage everyone to attend and make their voices heard."

The event is open to both HDCC members and first-time visitors. The evening will include open networking and refreshments before the main briefing which begins at 6.15pm. The meeting is also a unique opportunity for businesses to experience Harrogate Theatre in its 125th year.

HDCC are also opening the meeting up to members of the Nidderdale Business Association and the Knaresborough & District Chamber.

All attendees must register their attendance via the Chamber website: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is a local business organisation established in 1896 that is committed to supporting and promoting the success of its members and the wider business community throughout the Harrogate district. You can find out more about their work and monthly meetings at https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/