Harrogate Chamber of Commerce to offer guidance on mental wellbeing of staff at its February meeting

Speakers at the event, being held at The Old Swan Hotel on Monday, February 13, will include representatives from Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate, White Rose Beauty College, the Vicar of St Peter’s Church, and the founder of financial wellbeing company, AurumGold.

David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, said: “Mental Health and Wellbeing is such an important focus for businesses in terms of productivity and staff morale, that we are dedicating our February meeting to educating, support and guidance on this crucial subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our impressive mix of speakers come from a range of different organisations, and each will explain what they are doing to help support staff, clients and customers; from addressing money anxiety among employees, providing mental health first aid training, to giving vital services to those with mental health problems brought about by drug and alcohol abuse.

David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive: “Mental Health and Wellbeing is such an important focus for businesses."

“Representatives from mental health charity, MIND, will also give a short talk on their work in the Harrogate District.”

During the informal networking session, which takes place between 5.30pm and 6.15pm, members and visitors will be able to experience a relaxing massage at the hands of students from White Rose Beauty College.

They will also be demonstrating how to make relaxing and invigorating bath salts, as well as face masks from ingredients found in your cupboard.

Everyone attending this meeting will receive a voucher for a complimentary treatment from White Rose Beauty College’s commercial salon, in Windsor House.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive David Simister said: “Having recently launched our brand new website – which is receiving rave reviews - we will take members on a tour of its highlights, in particular how they can add special offers, photographs and videos to their own page.”

Guests are invited to attend from 5.30pm, with the meeting proper commencing at 6.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being an ‘open meeting’, first-time visitors are welcome to attend.

Members and visitors are asked to register their attendance in advance via the Chamber’s new website: