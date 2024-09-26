Harrogate care home receives ‘requires improvement’ rating following visit from CQC inspectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bilton Hall Nursing Home in Harrogate has received a ‘requires improvement’ rating from regulators.

The facility on Bilton Hall Drive is set inside a former Jacobean manor house and provides nursing, residential and dementia care for up to 60 people.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited in April and May of this year with a report published on August 30.

The care home is part of We Care Group, which runs more than 30 care and nursing homes nationwide.

Whilst the service received a ‘requires improvement’ rating overall, it was rated ‘good’ in the caring, effective and responsive categories.

The report said residents and their families spoke positively about the staff and said they were supported with their independence, choice and control.

They said they were involved in discussions about care and felt supported with their communication needs and if they needed to raise any concerns.

People spoke positively about the permanent staff and said they were kind, caring and attentive although there were comments about high levels of agency staff being used.

Since a previous ‘requires improvement’ rating in 2022, the inspector said some improvements had been made and the provider was no longer in breach regarding staffing.

However, they observed struggles with staffing levels in the housekeeping team which had impacted on cleanliness.

People received their medicines at the right times but the report said there were inconsistent processes for recording the use of emollient and barrier products and thickening agents.

The report was also critical about record keeping at the facility.

A spokesperson for We Care Group said the care home has now developed a “full and robust” action plan to address the CQC’s concerns and improvements have been implemented.

They said a reinspection is expected soon.

Bernie Suresparan, chief executive officer of We Care Group, said: “We take the CQC’s findings seriously and are fully committed to ensuring that Bilton Hall is a place where safety and leadership meet the highest standards.

"Our team is working diligently to make sure we provide the best possible care for our residents.

“At Bilton Hall Nursing Home, the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of our residents are our top priorities.

"While we are pleased with the positive findings in the effective, caring, and responsive categories of the CQC report, we fully acknowledge the need for improvement in other areas.

"We have put in place a detailed action plan and are working closely with the CQC to ensure all areas are brought back up to the high standards we strive for.”

To read the full report from CQC, visit https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-160211345