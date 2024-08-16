Harrogate care home opens new memory suite to support patients living with dementia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Harrogate has opened a new memory suite to help care for and support those living with memory-related conditions.

The new facility at Hampden House, a residential care home in the Duchy Estate that’s owned and managed by social care group HICA, marks a significant investment in specialised memory care.

Its design incorporates the latest research in memory care, creating an environment that not only supports physical health but also addresses emotional and psychological wellbeing.

The Blenheim Memory Suite, which also provides day care provision as well as round-the-clock residential care, has been specifically created for those living with memory conditions.

Hampden Court in Harrogate has opened a new memory suite to support patients living with memory-related conditions

Featuring eight luxurious ensuite rooms, the suite provides a comfortable and safe living environment.

Each room has been created to provide a homely and dignified space for residents.

The home’s expansion follows its acquisition by HICA last year and reflects the group’s commitment to person-centred care and excellence in supporting people with dementia and memory-related conditions.

Terry Peel, Chief Executive Officer at HICA, said: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of the Blenheim Memory Suite which will provide specialised memory care and ensure residents receive bespoke support tailored to their unique needs.

“The new memory suite represents the HICA vision of compassionate, person-centred care and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our residents and their families.”

The suite’s team of dedicated professionals provides round-the-clock care, creating individualised care plans to meet each resident’s specific needs.

From assistance with daily activities and medication management to offering a listening ear, the staff ensures that residents receive the support and encouragement they need.

For more information, visit https://www.hica-uk.com/care-homes/hampden-house/