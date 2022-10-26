Harrogate care home join recruitment campaign as workforce crisis deepens in sector

Four Seasons Health Care, which owns Granby Rose Care Home in Harrogate, has launched a major recruitment drive with over 300 jobs available across Yorkshire.

Four Seasons Health Care, which owns Granby Rose Care Home in Harrogate, has launched a recruitment drive with over 300 jobs available across Yorkshire and 4,000 vacancies nationwide.

One of the largest care home operators in the UK, the company is responding to new data which sets out the scale of the staffing pressures facing the sector.

Research by Skills for Care found vacancies in the care sector rose to 11.1% by August 22, representing a 50,000 fall in filled posts.

The vacancy rate at care homes in Yorkshire and the Humber is put at 9.4%.

Four Seasons Health Care says it is looking for adventurous and compassionate people to join their team at its care homes across Yorkshire in the following locations:

North Yorkshire: Harrogate.

East Yorkshire: Goole and Hessle.

South Yorkshire: Sheffield.

West Yorkshire: Leeds, Halifax, Huddersfield and Kinsley.

A Four Seasons employee who has experienced working in the sector first-hand, said her advice for someone considering getting a job in a care home was "to go for it."

“I’ve worked in care for 33 years now,” said Jacky Sheard, who works as a Chef at Harrogate Lodge Care Home in Leeds.

"My first role at Four Seasons Health Care was as a carer where I completed my level 2 and level 3 in social care.

"Looking for a career change, I then moved to work as a chef at Harrogate Lodge care home.

"It’s great to work at a place where you have the opportunity to take on new challenges. I’ve enjoyed building new skills.

"My advice for someone considering working in care is to go for it."

The latest Care Quality Commission’s Workforce Pressures Survey found that 36% of care home providers say workforce challenges are impacting negatively on the level of care they are able to provide the older generation.

The NHS Confederation also highlighted recently that 99% of NHS leaders believe there is a workforce crisis in the sector.

Four Seasons Health Care is recruiting at all in care, nursing, home support and catering with both full and part-time positions on offer.

No prior experience is necessary for many of the roles on offer.

Innovative training programmes are in place to empower employees to take control of their own career path.

Jacky Sheard of Harrogate Lodge Care Home said: "It’s an incredibly rewarding job that can make for a meaningful and enjoyable career.”

"I really value the company of our team, you can have a laugh while you work and there’s a real feeling of family between us.

"We all look after one another and there’s always someone to cheer you up if you’re feeling low.

"I love speaking with the residents and hearing how they have enjoyed their meals and puddings.

"At the end of the day, I know that I’ve done my part to care for them and ensure they are all well-nourished."

In total, Four Seasons Health Care comprises 120 care homes across the UK providing long-term and respite residential, nursing and dementia care for older people.