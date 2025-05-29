Harrogate care home Fairfax Manor celebrating national success at prestigious Care Home Awards 2025
The accolade, sponsored by Beaucare, was presented to the delighted Fairfax Manor team on Wednesday, May 28, recognising the home's outstanding approach to care, innovation, and design.
The annual Care Home Awards ceremony took place earlier this month at the Royal Garden Hotel in London, where care providers from across the United Kingdom gathered to celebrate excellence in the sector.
Fairfax Manor stood out among tough competition, winning praise from the judges for its forward-thinking approach to care and exceptional environment.
Lucy Gradwell, Manager at Fairfax Manor, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive this award.
"To be recognised on a national stage is a huge honour for the entire team.
"This award is a reflection of the passion and dedication our team shows every single day."
Fairfax Manor, part of the Lovett Care group, opened its doors in 2024 and has quickly become known for its luxurious setting, personalised care, and vibrant community spirit.
The ‘Best New Care Home’ award highlights the home's swift rise as a benchmark for excellence in elderly residential care.
For more information about Fairfax Manor, visit www.lovettcare.co.uk
