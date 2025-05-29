Harrogate care home Fairfax Manor celebrating national success at prestigious Care Home Awards 2025

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th May 2025, 09:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fairfax Manor in Harrogate is celebrating national success after being named ‘Best New Care Home’ at the Care Home Awards 2025.

The accolade, sponsored by Beaucare, was presented to the delighted Fairfax Manor team on Wednesday, May 28, recognising the home's outstanding approach to care, innovation, and design.

The annual Care Home Awards ceremony took place earlier this month at the Royal Garden Hotel in London, where care providers from across the United Kingdom gathered to celebrate excellence in the sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fairfax Manor stood out among tough competition, winning praise from the judges for its forward-thinking approach to care and exceptional environment.

Fairfax Manor in Harrogate is celebrating national success after being named ‘Best New Care Home’ at the prestigious Care Home Awards 2025Fairfax Manor in Harrogate is celebrating national success after being named ‘Best New Care Home’ at the prestigious Care Home Awards 2025
Fairfax Manor in Harrogate is celebrating national success after being named ‘Best New Care Home’ at the prestigious Care Home Awards 2025

Lucy Gradwell, Manager at Fairfax Manor, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive this award.

"To be recognised on a national stage is a huge honour for the entire team.

"This award is a reflection of the passion and dedication our team shows every single day."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fairfax Manor, part of the Lovett Care group, opened its doors in 2024 and has quickly become known for its luxurious setting, personalised care, and vibrant community spirit.

The ‘Best New Care Home’ award highlights the home's swift rise as a benchmark for excellence in elderly residential care.

For more information about Fairfax Manor, visit www.lovettcare.co.uk

Related topics:HarrogateUnited Kingdom

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice