Fairfax Manor in Harrogate is celebrating national success after being named ‘Best New Care Home’ at the Care Home Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolade, sponsored by Beaucare, was presented to the delighted Fairfax Manor team on Wednesday, May 28, recognising the home's outstanding approach to care, innovation, and design.

The annual Care Home Awards ceremony took place earlier this month at the Royal Garden Hotel in London, where care providers from across the United Kingdom gathered to celebrate excellence in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairfax Manor stood out among tough competition, winning praise from the judges for its forward-thinking approach to care and exceptional environment.

Fairfax Manor in Harrogate is celebrating national success after being named ‘Best New Care Home’ at the prestigious Care Home Awards 2025

Lucy Gradwell, Manager at Fairfax Manor, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive this award.

"To be recognised on a national stage is a huge honour for the entire team.

"This award is a reflection of the passion and dedication our team shows every single day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairfax Manor, part of the Lovett Care group, opened its doors in 2024 and has quickly become known for its luxurious setting, personalised care, and vibrant community spirit.

The ‘Best New Care Home’ award highlights the home's swift rise as a benchmark for excellence in elderly residential care.

For more information about Fairfax Manor, visit www.lovettcare.co.uk