Harrogate care home achieves Veteran Friendly Status to ensure residents get best support

A care home in Harrogate has been awarded Veteran Friendly Status, highlighting their commitment to supporting residents and their families.

Hampden House has been awarded Veteran Friendly Status, joining the prestigious Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) programme.

This recognition, granted by the Veteran Friendly Care Home programme, acknowledges Hampden House’s commitment to providing tailored, high-quality care for veterans and their families.

Hampden House is part of the HICA Group, a social care provider with a presence across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, dedicated to enhancing care standards for veterans in each of its 17 homes and services.

Achieving Veteran Friendly Status involves meeting a rigorous set of criteria, including signing the Armed Forces Covenant and ensuring personalised care plans that address veterans’ unique physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

This accreditation is a testament to Hampden House’s dedication to supporting those who have served in the Armed Forces.

Terry Peel, CEO of HICA Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of Hampden House for achieving Veteran Friendly Status.

"This recognition highlights our commitment to veterans, who have dedicated their lives to serving the country.

"By adopting the Veteran Friendly Framework, we are ensuring that veterans in our care receive tailored support, respect and compassion.

"We look forward to rolling out this initiative across all HICA homes, so every veteran in our community feels at home and supported.”

As part of the Veteran Friendly Framework initiative, Hampden House and other HICA Group homes are appointing dedicated Veteran Friendly Champions.

These champions advocate for veterans’ wellbeing, participate in Armed Forces events, connect with veteran charities and create a welcoming, inclusive environment for residents with a military background.

Kathryn Glass, Veteran Friendly Framework Accreditation Programme Lead, shared her congratulations with the Hampden House team.

“Congratulations to you all.

"The application you submitted was of an exceptionally high standard and reflects the dedication, passion and commitment you have for providing high-quality, person-centred care for residents and colleagues alike.

"Your work provides a model of excellence that others can look to for inspiration.”

In addition to the official accreditation, Hampden House will display its Veteran Friendly Certificate, joining the VFF map as a recognised care home for veterans.

An anonymised version of their exemplary application will also be shared nationally to support other care homes interested in implementing the Veteran Friendly Framework.