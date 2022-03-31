Harrogate care group named best in UK

Jillian Young and James Rycroft of Vida Healthcare collected the Care Employer Award at the national finals of the Great British Care Awards at the ICC in Birmingham on March 18, 2022.

Vida Healthcare, which has three purpose-built care homes in Harrogate, was presented with the Care Employer Award at the national finals of the Great British Care Awards in Birmingham.

The judges said Vida was chosen thanks to its “ongoing commitment to care and excellent service”. Criteria for the award include demonstrating a sustained track record of delivering good quality care, examples of leadership best practice, willingness to change to meet new priorities, commitment to providing learning and development activities, and the ability to communicate what makes the care available special.

Managing director James Rycroft said: “Staff and carers are the lifeblood of the social care sector, and without their hard work and dedication we simply wouldn’t be able to deliver the care that is needed by vulnerable people across the UK. We couldn’t have won this award without them and I’m eternally grateful for the ongoing commitment of everyone at Vida to provide the best possible care to our residents.”

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector. Their purpose is to pay tribute to the people who have demonstrated excellence within their field of work. The awards are inclusive, bringing together the statutory, independent and voluntary sectors, as well as unpaid carers.