Harrogate café handed two out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A café in Harrogate has been given a two out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that ‘improvement necessary’.
The Munch Box, located on Camwel Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 25 October.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/