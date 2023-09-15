Harrogate café handed two out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A café in Harrogate has been given a two out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that improvement is needed.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fi:k Kaffe, located on Montpellier Gardens in Harrogate, has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 3 August.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/