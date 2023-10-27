News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Harrogate café handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A café in Harrogate has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards found were ‘generally satisfactory’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fi:k Kaffe, located on Montpellier Gardens in Harrogate, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 21 September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

Related topics:HarrogateFood Standards Agency