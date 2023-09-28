News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate café handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A café in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘very good’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:50 BST
Lilly’s, located on Commercial Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 22 August.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

