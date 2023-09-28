Harrogate café handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A café in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘very good’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lilly’s, located on Commercial Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 22 August.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/