Harrogate businesses urged to turn town centre into a floral spectacular in BID competition

Harrogate BID is seeking businesses in Harrogate’s retail, hotel and hospitality sectors to enter into this year’s ‘World of Flowers’ Floral Window Competition, which it has launched with Harrogate in Bloom.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST

Through the event, the BID is marking Harrogate’s many International links through a series of spectacular floral installations in the town centre. As part of the celebration, they are inviting businesses to join the competition, which will be judged by dedicated volunteers from the Harrogate in Bloom Group.

The judges are looking to be impressed by entries for the following criteria: first impression/overall design; planting – appropriate in colour/scale to its surrounding; containers of appropriate size and style; paving, paths and signage being well maintained and in good order; plants being in good condition, disease free and dead-headed and noticeable environmentally friendly features.

As an added advantage – entries from the finalists of the Floral Window Competition will help shape Harrogate BID’s entry into this year’s overall Britain in Bloom competition – in which they have been nominated as a finalist.

Setting a fine example for Harrogate BID's floral competition for shops and businesses - Helen James Flowers on Station Parade.Setting a fine example for Harrogate BID's floral competition for shops and businesses - Helen James Flowers on Station Parade.
Setting a fine example for Harrogate BID's floral competition for shops and businesses - Helen James Flowers on Station Parade.
A trophy will be presented to an overall winner in the three categories of: hotels & guest houses; pubs, restaurants & cafes and retail.

Matthew Chapman, BID Manager, said: “The Floral Window competition is a great opportunity for businesses to show off their creative flair, through their displays.

“Harrogate is known far and wide for its attention to detail on floral displays.

"What better way to add to that than to encourage more companies to focus on flowers!

“We already have more than a dozen businesses signed up. With three weeks to go, I’m confident they will be joined by plenty more.”

Entries must be submitted by Friday, June 39, displays must be completed by Tuesday, July 4 – with judging taking place on Thursday, July 6.

Winners will be announced at an awards evening, to be held on Thursday, September 21 at the West Park Hotel.

To enter, email [email protected] or fill in the form at:

www.forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=WlrV5dyDzkSfjD2D9BruOsL2PHaAXnRLqp23xQCFop1UQ0hNNkswNlJIU1k0MlRKQ0VQN1FWWEJXMC4u

Harrogate Business Improvement District was formed in 2019 after a ballot of businesses and is now seeking a second term..

