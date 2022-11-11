Harrogate businesses to hear about ‘true state of economy’ from Bank of England at Chamber meeting next week

Next week's meeting of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce will welcome a guest speaker from the Bank of England.

Next week's meeting of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce will welcome guest speaker Paul Mount, who is the Bank of England's deputy agent for Yorkshire and the Humber.

David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce's chief executive, said: “With the current state of the economy, many businesses are finding themselves under extreme pressure," said David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce's chief executive.

"So we are delighted to have Paul joining us for our November meeting, when he will give an economic update and speak about the true state of business in the UK.

“With all the resources of the Bank of England at his fingertips, Paul will tell us exactly what the future holds in store for us.”

Mr Mount, who lives in South Yorkshire, is one of 12 regional agents who regularly engages with business and public sector leaders to understand the environment they face, and to explain the policy stance and work of the Bank.

An experienced economist and financial analyst whose career has spanned the civil service, the National Health Service, management consultancy and investment banking, he joined the Bank of England in 2019.

The event is being held on Monday, November 14, at The Double Tree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa.

Doors open at 5.30pm for open networking with the meeting proper commencing at 6.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chamber members and first time guests from the local business community are asked to register their attendance in advance at www.harrogatechamber.co.uk

At the national level, the British Chambers of Commerce is calling on the Government to invest for the future.

David Bharier, BCC’s head of research, said: "The Chancellor’s Autumn Statement must reassure the financial markets after the recent self-inflicted turmoil.

“But our research shows that business confidence has fallen significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad