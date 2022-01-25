Harrogate businesses hit by Omicron urged to apply for grants up to £6,000

Harrogate town centre.

Firms in the district's key hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors - many of which have been hit by cancellations and a drop in footfall during the latest Covid wave - can apply to Harrogate Borough Council for the cash support up until 14 February.

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme is for eligible businesses that are registered and is based on the rateable value of a premises.

Those with a rateable value of up to £15,000 will receive £2,667, while those with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000 will get £4,000.

Businesses with a rateable value above £51,000 will get the maximum amount of £6,000.

There has also been extra funding announced through the Additional Restrictions Grant scheme to support Covid-hit businesses, including those that are not eligible for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant.

This funding requires local councils to design and adopt their own scheme - and Harrogate Borough Council said applications will open by 27 January and close on 14 February.

Councillor Graham Swift, deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development at the council, said: "To date, we’ve distributed more than £94million to some 1,500 businesses to support them throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Often at a time when the funds provide an important relief during a very stressful period.

“I’d urge eligible businesses to apply for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant before the closing date of 14 February.

“Applications for the Additional Restrictions Grant – to support other businesses most impacted by the Omicron variant – will also open by the end of the week and again will close on 14 February.

“We will be working hard to process each application as quickly as possible and will make every effort within the government guidance to support as many businesses as possible.”

For more information on how to apply go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/business-investment