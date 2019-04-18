Harrogate businesses: have you proved your environmental excellence?

Recognising many local businesses are committed to ensuring Harrogate district is a progressive and vibrant place to live, work and visit, Harrogate Borough Council has stepped up to sponsor two new business awards.

Sharing the aims of those organisations committed to ‘being green’ – the council put its name to the Green Business Awards (both small and large categories) in the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2019.

Congratulations to the winners

The inaugural awards celebrated local companies that are going the extra mile to be green and by doing so, providing inspiration for others.

Councillor Andrew Paraskos, cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: “We are delighted Number Thirteen café in Knaresborough has won the small business category. Being environmentally aware was a key priority for Number Thirteen from the outset, with every aspect being considered in detail. From energy efficient lighting to biodegradable materials the café is active in reducing its carbon footprint.

“Likewise, we are thrilled the Cone Exchange has won the large business category. It takes waste materials and provides them with a new life, reducing landfill and supporting reuse and recycling. A flagship project of Bettys and Taylors Harrogate, they also work with a wide range of businesses, local charities and schools to actively promote environmental awareness.

“Being green is good for business, and most importantly - the environment, and Harrogate Borough Council congratulates all the nominees and winners.”

The council’s dedicated trade waste recycling team is on hand to offer advice on the things businesses can do to reduce waste, what can be reused and what can be recycled. They can even provide recycling training. Please call 01423 500600 and ask for extension 51076 to speak to one of the team in the trade waste recycling service.

Find out more about the awards at www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/businessawards/

For details of free advice and support for your business, visit www.harrogate.gov.uk/business or email business@harrogate.gov.uk