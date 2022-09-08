Harrogate business leader says PM’s plans on energy bills ‘fail to go far enough’
A Harrogate business leader has said today’s announcements by new Prime Minister Liz Truss on measures to tackle soaring energy bills and the cost of living crisis ‘fail to go far enough’.
Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) Chair Sara Ferguson, who is the owner of popular Harrogate independent Caffe Marconi, said: “As the
owner of a town centre restaurant, one that uses a lot of gas and electricity, I don’t think the support being offered goes far enough, or long enough.
“It pains me to say this but even with the energy price cap some business will simply not be able to pay higher bills.
Most Popular
-
1
The 'legal challenge' that is forcing popular Harrogate restaurant bar to change its name
-
2
Why award-winning Harrogate cafe-bar owner is offering £500 reward to recruit staff
-
3
This is when PM Liz Truss will make her big announcement on energy bills and this is what the Harrogate Advertiser says
-
4
This is what Harrogate MP said about Liz Truss’s energy price cap plans
-
5
Harrogate’s mixed reaction over Prime Minister’s new cost of living plans with a warning over tough times
"It is going to be another tough time for the High Street.”
Today’s announcement by the Prime Minister in the Commons that the energy price cap will be fixed at £2,500 a year for a typical home from October 1 has received a mixed reaction.