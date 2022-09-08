Harrogate business leader says PM’s plans on energy bills ‘fail to go far enough’

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) Chair Sara Ferguson, who is the owner of popular Harrogate independent Caffe Marconi, said: “As the

owner of a town centre restaurant, one that uses a lot of gas and electricity, I don’t think the support being offered goes far enough, or long enough.

“It pains me to say this but even with the energy price cap some business will simply not be able to pay higher bills.

"It is going to be another tough time for the High Street.”