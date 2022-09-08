News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate business leader says PM’s plans on energy bills ‘fail to go far enough’

A Harrogate business leader has said today’s announcements by new Prime Minister Liz Truss on measures to tackle soaring energy bills and the cost of living crisis ‘fail to go far enough’.

By Graham Chalmers
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:37 pm

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) Chair Sara Ferguson, who is the owner of popular Harrogate independent Caffe Marconi, said: “As the

owner of a town centre restaurant, one that uses a lot of gas and electricity, I don’t think the support being offered goes far enough, or long enough.

“It pains me to say this but even with the energy price cap some business will simply not be able to pay higher bills.

Harrogate BID's chair Sara Ferguson - “It pains me to say this, but even with the energy price cap some business will simply not be able to pay higher bills."

"It is going to be another tough time for the High Street.”

Today’s announcement by the Prime Minister in the Commons that the energy price cap will be fixed at £2,500 a year for a typical home from October 1 has received a mixed reaction.

