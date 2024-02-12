Harrogate business finalist in two awards at prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards
Owner, Luan Barlow, said: "I am completely overwhelmed once again, my small business has grown so quickly in such a short space of time, and now for the second year running I am a finalist in one of the most prestigious hair and beauty awards! Not only for one category this year but for two which is an incredible achievement.
"I cannot thank my friends, family and amazing clients for helping me get to where I am today. I cannot wait to see where my business will be in the next few years and am proud to be representing small businesses in Harrogate."
How can you support me in the finals? Follow, Review, Comment, Share 🤍
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style. The annual VIP Red Carpet event entails of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status.
HBA are breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That's why they're celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.
To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visitwww.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk
Connect with Luan Hairstylist Extensions Bridal at www.luanhairstylistbridal.com | @luanhairstylistbridal | LUAN Hairstylist • Extensions • Bridal