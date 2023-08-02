Harrogate business figure wins national award for 'extraordinary work' from health charity established by Queen Victoria

Mr C Richard Jackson MBE DL, former chairman of Nidd Vale Motors which became one of the best-known brands in Yorkshire under his stewardship for many years, has been awarded the Order of Mercy medal for his distinguished voluntary service over many years from The League of Mercy Foundation.

The original version of this charity was established in 1899 by royal charter of Queen Victoria in order to recruit a large number of volunteers to aid the sick and suffering at charity hospitals.

It was refounded as a nationwide charity in 1999 continuing the work of the original founder, the then Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII.

Mr C Richard Jackson MBE DL, former chairman of Nidd Vale Motors in Harrogate, has been awarded the Order of Mercy for his distinguished voluntary service over many years. (Picture Simon Hulme)

Mr Jackson, who is also a former chairman of the Prince’s Trust in Yorkshire, was commended, in particular, for his contribution to the Prince Philip Centre PHAB which cares for people with disabilities and their able bodied friends.

The Rt Hon the Lord Lingfield, President of the League of Mercy said: “Mr Jackson has done extraordinary work for those most in need.

"He is a marvellous example of someone whose longstanding and voluntary dedication to the service and welfare of others is remarkable.”

The awards ceremony took place at The Mansion House, London in the presence of HRH Princess Katerina of Yugoslavia and other distinguished guests.