Harrogate Business Awards finalists revealed

The 12 shortlists (see below) were whittled down from scores of entries by a panel of judges led by Bettys boss Simon Eyles. The other judges were Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman, Stephen Hankinson and Abi Aldred, managing director and people manager respectively of headline sponsor Ignition Group plc, and Matt Reeder and John Grainger, editor and business editor respectively of the Harrogate Advertiser Series.
Speaking of the judging process, Mr Hankinson said: “When we decided to become the headline sponsor for the Harrogate Business Awards, I knew straight away that I wanted to be part of the judging process. The awards are so important to celebrate all that’s great about business in our area, providing a platform for so many great businesses to grow even further and inspire the wider business community around them.
“We had our work cut out this year with so many great entries. It’s been inspiring just to read stories of both team success and great individual achievements, some in very challenging circumstances. I was looking for great examples to showcase the work, effort, innovation, and creativity of the nominees, so I could get a sense of the tenacity and dedication of those involved. I was also looking for out-of-the-box thinking and those looking to disrupt their industries in the best ways possible. That’s what Ignition Group is all about.”
The awards, which were launched back in March, aim to identify and celebrate the best businesses across the Harrogate District, Wetherby, Tadcaster, and surrounding villages.
The winners will be announced at a glittering gala awards ceremony hosted by Yorkshire broadcasting legend Harry Gration MBE, best known for fronting BBC regional news programme Look North.
Mr Hankinson added: “On the night itself, I expect the atmosphere will be brilliant as it always is, but this year I think everyone will be appreciating being able to celebrate together just that bit more. It’s going to be a brilliant night – we can’t wait to be a part of it.”
To book tickets for the event, which will be held at Pavilions of Harrogate on June 30, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harrogate-excellence-in-business-awards-2022-tickets-288564352747.
AWARD SHORTLISTS
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year
sponsored by VQ Solutions
Owen Baxter (The Harrogate Bus Company)
Jonathan Day (DSSR Consulting Engineers)
Hannah Fawcett (Dr Akester & Partners)
Luke Hickling (Xenonex and Livewell Vending)
Best Independent Business
sponsored by Ison Harrison
Cause UK
eDub Services Ltd
Evolve Psychology Services
Xenonex
Best Large Company
sponsored by Berwins Solicitors
Ardent Limited
Cloud Nine
Econ Engineering
The Harrogate Bus Company
Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business
sponsored by Destination Harrogate
HRH Group
Infinity & Co
Liberty Leisure Group
The West Park Hotel
Best Rural Business
sponsored by HRH Group
The Countryside Store
Dale Stores
Little Seed Field
Radfield Home Care
Best SME Company
sponsored by Impression Recruitment
The Big Bamboo Agency
Intelligent Services
Picture News
Reel Film Media Ltd
Business Community Hero
Horticap
Picture News - Education Team
Sue Kramer
Employer of the Year
sponsored by LCF Law
naughtone
Reel Film Media Ltd
Smalley Marsey Rispin Architects
Vida Healthcare
Entrepreneur of the Year
Adam Chandler (Reel Film Media Ltd)
Kit Lacey (eDub Services Ltd)
Ben Poole (The Travel Journal)
Jessica Wyatt (Mama Doreen’s)
Sustainable Business Award
sponsored by Ignition Group
Cloud Nine
Envirovent
Number 13
Technology Development Award
Inhealthcare
Techbuyer
Tourism Award
sponsored by Rudding Park
Destination Harrogate
Harrogate International Festivals
HRH Group
The Chapel