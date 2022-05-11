Harrogate Business Awards finalists revealed

The winners will be revealed at a black-tie awards ceremony at Pavilions of Harrogate on June 30. PHOTO: Gerard Binks.

The 12 shortlists (see below) were whittled down from scores of entries by a panel of judges led by Bettys boss Simon Eyles. The other judges were Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman, Stephen Hankinson and Abi Aldred, managing director and people manager respectively of headline sponsor Ignition Group plc, and Matt Reeder and John Grainger, editor and business editor respectively of the Harrogate Advertiser Series.

Speaking of the judging process, Mr Hankinson said: “When we decided to become the headline sponsor for the Harrogate Business Awards, I knew straight away that I wanted to be part of the judging process. The awards are so important to celebrate all that’s great about business in our area, providing a platform for so many great businesses to grow even further and inspire the wider business community around them.

“We had our work cut out this year with so many great entries. It’s been inspiring just to read stories of both team success and great individual achievements, some in very challenging circumstances. I was looking for great examples to showcase the work, effort, innovation, and creativity of the nominees, so I could get a sense of the tenacity and dedication of those involved. I was also looking for out-of-the-box thinking and those looking to disrupt their industries in the best ways possible. That’s what Ignition Group is all about.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which were launched back in March, aim to identify and celebrate the best businesses across the Harrogate District, Wetherby, Tadcaster, and surrounding villages.

The winners will be announced at a glittering gala awards ceremony hosted by Yorkshire broadcasting legend Harry Gration MBE, best known for fronting BBC regional news programme Look North.

Mr Hankinson added: “On the night itself, I expect the atmosphere will be brilliant as it always is, but this year I think everyone will be appreciating being able to celebrate together just that bit more. It’s going to be a brilliant night – we can’t wait to be a part of it.”

To book tickets for the event, which will be held at Pavilions of Harrogate on June 30, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harrogate-excellence-in-business-awards-2022-tickets-288564352747.

AWARD SHORTLISTS

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

sponsored by VQ Solutions

Owen Baxter (The Harrogate Bus Company)

Jonathan Day (DSSR Consulting Engineers)

Hannah Fawcett (Dr Akester & Partners)

Luke Hickling (Xenonex and Livewell Vending)

​Best Independent Business

sponsored by Ison Harrison

Cause UK

eDub Services Ltd

Evolve Psychology Services

Xenonex

Best Large Company

sponsored by Berwins Solicitors

Ardent Limited

Cloud Nine

Econ Engineering

The Harrogate Bus Company

Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business

sponsored by Destination Harrogate

HRH Group

Infinity & Co

Liberty Leisure Group

​The West Park Hotel​

Best Rural Business

sponsored by HRH Group

The Countryside Store

Dale Stores

Little Seed Field

Radfield Home Care

Best SME Company

sponsored by Impression Recruitment

The Big Bamboo Agency

Intelligent Services

Picture News

Reel Film Media Ltd

Business Community Hero

Horticap

Picture News - Education Team

Sue Kramer

Employer of the Year

sponsored by LCF Law

naughtone

Reel Film Media Ltd

Smalley Marsey Rispin Architects

Vida Healthcare

Entrepreneur of the Year

Adam Chandler (Reel Film Media Ltd)

Kit Lacey (eDub Services Ltd)

Ben Poole (The Travel Journal)

Jessica Wyatt (Mama Doreen’s)

Sustainable Business Award

sponsored by Ignition Group

Cloud Nine

Envirovent

Number 13

Technology Development Award

Inhealthcare

Techbuyer

Tourism Award

sponsored by Rudding Park

Destination Harrogate

Harrogate International Festivals

HRH Group