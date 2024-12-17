Harrogate bus operator offering job interviews to Homebase staff facing redundancy this Christmas

Harrogate-based bus operator Transdev is offering a lifeline to workers from the DIY store chain Homebase as they face redundancy this Christmas.

The bus firm, which employs 1,400 people at nine depots across the North including seven in North and West Yorkshire, is offering a guaranteed job interview to any Homebase staff member looking for a new career in 2025.

A total of 49 Homebase stores are either closing down or at risk of closure, placing the jobs of around 2,000 workers in doubt.

The DIY giant’s Yorkshire shops in Harrogate, Leeds and Selby are on the list of those facing shutdown after the retail chain appointed insolvency experts, with social media reports showing the Harrogate store displaying ‘store closing down’ signs.

Dale French, Transdev Training Manager, said: “We’re naturally sad to hear the news about Homebase – they’re a significant retail presence in the communities we serve.

“We’d like to offer all Homebase colleagues who hold a current driving licence a guaranteed interview for a driving role with us.

"Right now, we have opportunities to join our driving teams at our operating centres in West and North Yorkshire.

“We’ll teach newcomers how to drive a bus, and pay for their training on and off the road.

"We’re looking for people who love being the best and are ready to make a fresh start – especially those with retail experience who know how to give our customers a friendly welcome, every time.

“In return, we offer a highly competitive pay and rewards package, one of the best in the bus industry, including free travel for you and your partner on our buses and most others across the North – plus discounts on shopping, health and more via our exclusive Transdev Exchange app, and a generous company pension scheme with life cover.

“We present awards and rewards to our best performers, and we offer opportunities to progress and develop into other roles with us through our ‘Step Up’ talent development programme.

"If you’re at Homebase and looking to change direction, we’re keen to meet you to talk about who we are, and what we can offer.”

Full details of all current opportunities at Transdev’s Yorkshire operating centres are on its website – transdevbus.co.uk/careers

For an informal chat, you can email Dale French at [email protected], or call the recruitment hotline on 01423 884633.