Harrogate Bus Company’s moving gesture to support those who serve with free travel this Remembrance Day

The Harrogate Bus Company is to make its own moving gesture of support to current and former Forces personnel as the nation prepares to remember those who defended our freedom.

The bus firm is to provide free travel on Remembrance Sunday (November 10) and on Remembrance Day (November 11) to all current service personnel with forces ID, and to veterans in uniform or with their medals.

As well as frequent local services in and around Harrogate and Knaresborough, the company’s buses link Ripon, Harrogate and Wetherby with Leeds, and also provide rural bus routes between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge, and Knaresborough and Boroughbridge.

Henri Rohard, Managing Director at Transdev, said: “As many veterans and their families continue to face financial challenges, it’s more important than ever that we offer our support wherever we can.

“We want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today.

“All our teams at our depots across the North are supporting us with this, and together we will honour the service of Forces personnel past and present.”

On both Remembrance days, where it is safe to do so, the company’s buses will pause at 11am to observe two minutes’ silence in memory of those who gave their lives in defending our nation.

For more information about bus services operated by The Harrogate Bus Company, visit transdevbus.co.uk