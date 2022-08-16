Harrogate Bus Company names double decker after England Lioness Rachel Daly following Euro 2022 success

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters packed into pubs in and around Harrogate to follow Rachel’s journey to glory in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium in London last month, which ended in triumph for England and a first trophy win since the men’s World Cup victory 56 years ago in 1966.

Now the gleaming double-decker proudly bearing Rachel’s name will be seen regularly in the town where she was born and grew up, on the flagship 36 route linking Harrogate with Leeds and Ripon.

Frank Stanisauskis, Harrogate Bus Company General Manager, said: “Rachel and the England team’s stunning performance throughout the Euro 2022 tournament has captivated the whole nation, and nowhere more so than right here in Harrogate.

The Harrogate Bus Company has named one of its route 36 double deckers in honour of England Lioness Rachel Daly

"Naming one of our buses after Rachel is our way of saying thank you for her amazing success which has brought football home.

"Rachel is a fantastic role model for young sportswomen in Harrogate and around the world and naming a bus in her honour is all about celebrating her amazing achievements.

"Rachel and the England Women’s team have brought football home, and now we’re bringing our bus named in honour of this amazing star home to our 36 route where it’ll now be seen across Harrogate, Ripon and Leeds.”

The 30-year-old was born and grew up in Harrogate, attending Rossett School as a teenager and she dedicated England’s Wembley win to her late father Martyn, who sadly died last September.

Rachel’s named bus is the third route 36 double decker to be named in honour of a sports personality.

In 2016, the operator named one of its buses after Ripon Olympic diving hero Jack Laugher, while last July, a second bus was named in honour of England manager and local resident Gareth Southgate as his team reached their first major tournament final in 55 years.