Harrogate Bus Company in running for UK awards thanks partly to its pioneering electric fleet

Among the five categories the bus company has been recognised for is its partnership with Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) with its electric bus fleet to help boost the town’s economy.

Its Partnering for Delivery award nomination comes for working with Harrogate BID to deliver free journeys on its Harrogate Electrics network on all four Jubilee holiday days in June 2022.

The collaboration, the latest of several partnerships with Harrogate’s business leaders since March 2019, aims to reduce traffic congestion while supporting the town’s retail and leisure businesses.

Transdev’s chief executive Alex Hornby said: “I’m delighted that our talented people will take their place among the nation’s best at such prestigious awards.

“We continue to respond positively to the challenging times we are all going through, with our customers at the heart of our mission.

“In the years ahead, we will invest millions of pounds in partnership with local authorities to introduce the latest electric bus technology to our routes."

The UK Bus Awards has now celebrated the industry’s highest performers for 25 years, with more than 450 awards presented in that time to winners throughout the country.

Transdev is also in the running for four other awards:

Supporting the Customer Experience: For Transdev’s unique ‘Sky Class’ premium twin-deck buses, created with a £5.2 million investment in British-built vehicles, now in service in Yorkshire, Lancashire, and Greater Manchester.

Culture Change: Recognising Transdev’s team communications, training, and development, including its recruitment drive through its network of four Academy centres across the region.

Marketing: For Transdev’s successful transformation of Team Pennine with a £2.5 million investment – plus hard work – from its 140 people based at Waterloo in Huddersfield and Elland, near Halifax delivering an impressive turnaround in performance.

Buses For Pleasure: For ‘Greetings from Yorkshire’, Transdev’s strategic marketing campaign across its networks to turn its bus routes into desirable leisure products while boosting ticketing, visibility, and accessibility.

The winners of the UK Bus Awards will be announced in London on Tuesday, November 15.