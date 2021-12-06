Harrogate BID’s Naughty Elf boosts hospital charity

Pictured from left with Harrogate BID’s Naughty Elf are Georgia Hudson, Community and Events Fundraiser at Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity, and Harrogate BID Host Jo Caswell.

Thanks to Ison Harrison Solicitors, Naughty Elf has found a festive home on the ground floor of the Victoria Shopping Centre, and will be in situ until the New Year.

The 12ft model is taking centre stage in the Goodwill Workshop funded by the law firm, with the aim of encouraging shoppers to support this local good cause by throwing loose change into his money bag.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of the festive period, the cash will be counted and handed over to the charity, which funds specialist equipment, training and services, going above and beyond the provision of the NHS to help enhance treatment and facilities for all departments and services at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Georgina Pogge-von Strandmann, Branch Manager at Ison Harrison Solicitors, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Harrogate BID’s Elf Goodwill Workshop. We have recently opened a branch on Albert Street in the town.

“This initiative enables us to support the good work carried out by the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity through the donation of Christmas gifts to help to support the hospital’s patients and their families.”

Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson said: “Last year the Naughty Elf was causing mayhem around the town centre, which culminated in a bank robbery! This year, he’s making amends and instead of being naughty, he’s being nice and helping to raise money for charity.

“So if any shopper is passing the Goodwill Workshop, do pop in, and leave a small donation in his bag.

“I’d like to welcome Ison Harrison to Harrogate, and also to thank them for their generosity in sponsoring this charity event.”

Georgia Hudson, Community and Events Fundraiser at Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity said: “The Naughty Elf was one of the highlights of last Christmas, and it’s superb that he’s returned this year in a fundraising role.

“I’d like to thank Harrogate BID, Ison Harrison, and of course the Naughty Elf, for staging the Goodwill Workshop in aid of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.”