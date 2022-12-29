Harrogate BID steps up advice to businesses on counter-terrorism in aftermath of Manchester terror attack

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “At the same time as Martyn’s Law shores up the UK’s venues against attacks, the BID is partnering with Counter Terrorism Policing North East to help Harrogate’s business stay prepared."

The free workshop organised by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) will deal with ‘Document Awareness’ and is aimed at those in HR or those responsible for recruitment in their organisations, helping recruiters identify false documentation.

Harrogate BID’s initiative coincides with an announcement that new counter-terrorism legislation will be introduced for UK venues as a reaction to the 2017 attack at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert.

The new legislation, which is being called ‘Martyn’s Law’ - commemorating Martyn Hett, who lost his life in the Manchester Arena bombing - is based on a tiered model which seeks to improve preparedness of venues through training, information sharing and intelligent planning

In-line with the theme of preparedness, the BID’s workshops should help local businesses ready themselves against the use of false documentation to gain employment.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “At the same time as Martyn’s Law shores up the UK’s venues against attacks, the BID is partnering with Counter Terrorism Policing North East to help Harrogate’s business stay prepared.

“It essential that criminals seeking unlawful access into an organisation be caught in the recruitment stage, which is exactly what our workshop should help achieve.

“The practical workshop is approximately two hours long and provides detailed training in how to identify document fraud, looking at passports and driving licences, comparing real and false documents.”

The workshop will take place on Thursday January 12 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

Any Harrogate BID members wishing to attend this session should email [email protected]

Please note, places are limited due to the practical nature of this course.

Further information about Harrogate BID is available from www.harrogatebid.co.uk