Harrogate BID sets ballot date and reveals key objectives of its new Business Plan to support traders

Announcing both the launch of its new Business Plan and the timetable for voting, Harrogate Business Improvement (BID) revealed the ballot of 458 businesses would open on June 1 and run to June 28.

Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman told the audience of local businesses last night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel that, though the business promotion group was “proud of our achievements” since it was first launched in 2019, its work needed to continue in a difficult landscape for the retail sector, in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the last five years, Harrogate BID has been banging the drum for Harrogate town centre and the brilliant businesses located within the BID area,” said Mr Chapman.

Harrogate BID's three key objectives going forward include: 1 Pride in our town which includes deep cleans, tackling anti-social behaviour and filling vacant units.

“We are proud of our achievements to date, we have made a difference.

"But it’s not “job done”, far from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to carry on bringing real benefits to Harrogate town centre.”

By law, any BID has to win a ballot every five years of businesses in its area with a rateable value above £19,000 who also pay a levy.

After conducting a series of consultations with Harrogate town centre businesses, feedback shows a high degree of recognition and support for the work of Harrogate BID.

The new Business Plan aims to build on existing successes including over the Christmas period where BID worked in collaboration with a wide range of local partners to produce a shopping and visitor boost for the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three key objectives going forward include:

1 Pride in our town

Including deep cleans, tackling anti-social behaviour, filling vacant units.

2 A vibrant town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Including campaigns to boost footfall, Christmas lights, bringing experiences to the town centre.

3 Voice and vision

Including understanding and representing businesses’ needs, fostering partnerships which make a tangible difference, maintaining and promoting Harrogate as a “jewel in Yorkshire’s crown” in the long term.

Should it win the ballot in June, Harrogate BID’s new Business Plan forecasts an annual income from businesses of £510,000 for the five years, giving it an overall budget of £2,549,150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before unveiling the key points of the new Business Plan, Harrogate BID chair Dan Siddle and Harrogate BID vice-chair Andrea Thornborrow addressed the room at the Majestic Hotel on the story so far.

They pointed to a long list of BID actions to support businesses and footfall, including:

150,000 square metres of streets deep cleaned by a team led by BID’s Street Ranger Chris Ashby.

£101,941 generated for local businesses via BID’s Harrogate Gift Card since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 125 pieces of graffiti removed in the town centre.

As BID prepares to send out ballot papers on June 1, one group has decided to abstain.

Major employer and contributor Harrogate Borough Council, which was abolished at the beginning of the month as part of local government reorganisation, voted in favour of BID in its original ballot.

But North Yorkshire Council, which replaced it, has said it will abstain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A survey held by Harrogate BID last year showed more than 90 per cent of businesses said they would vote yes to continue Harrogate BID.