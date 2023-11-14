Harrogate BID points to town's strengths but raises fears over shoplifting and anti-social behaviour

The manager of Harrogate BID has highlighted shoplifting as a key area to be tackled by the Government as the forthcoming Autumn Statement throws a spotlight on business worries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While some are hoping for tax cuts from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt when he unveils his tax and spending plans in the House of Commons next week, Matthew Chapman said while Harrogate’s economic outlook remained relatively bright, more needed to be done about anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.

"Harrogate is certainly not immune to the ongoing challenges” said Mr Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we are seeing evidence that footfall in our town is at a confident level, vacancy rates on the high street are well below the national average and overall spend is growing year on year.

Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman said while Harrogate’s economic outlook remained relatively bright, more needed to be done about anti-social behaviour and shoplifting. (Picture contributed)

"The main challenges are around anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.

"Both are at an all-time high nationally with retail and hospitality announcing a shocking number of stock losses and serious threats to staff members.

"Again, Harrogate is not immune to this and the Government and Police must step in to support this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other challenges facing businesses in Harrogate, Mr Chapman added, include the still rising costs based around suppliers, materials, staffing and energy.

But the business manager for Harrogate Business Improvement District also pointed to several positive signs for the financial health of the town including accommodation occupancy being resilient, investors showing interest in Harrogate and professional services increasing in number with more bringing their staff back to the office full time.

With a major festive campaign in the town centre planned by Harrogate BID working with its partners to boost footfall just round the corner and big plans in the pipeline for 2024, he said the future still looked bright for Harrogate.

"Christmas 2023 looks set to be one of the best yet," said Mr Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have key impactful 2024 events growing in quality, new conferences emerging that will add strength to our economy and an ever-growing hunger to deliver Harrogate as the jewel in Yorkshire’s crown.

"Harrogate BID is primed and ready to deliver and be the voice for our town.”