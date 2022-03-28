Harrogate BID opens grant scheme to improve store fronts and accessibility

tis Harrogate town centre. (130228M2a)

Qualifying businesses will be able to claim match-funded grants of up to £750 for making a variety of upgrades, including paintwork, signage, and accessibility, all designed to make Harrogate town centre safe, clean and welcoming.

BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Harrogate BID is keen to support levy paying businesses in making improvements to their street frontages, the accessibility of their premises and the gateways to the town centre, by providing financial support through match funding.

“We know that businesses in the town centre are facing unprecedented pressures, and we want to ensure that Harrogate remains a desirable place to do business by helping them deliver an aesthetic ‘Welcome to Harrogate’.

Matthew Chapman, BID Manager for Harrogate Business Improvement District.

“These grants, which help support one of the key objectives in our business plan, namely Safe, Clean and Welcoming, can be used for a variety of different projects.

“As long as the work enhances a façade, or makes it more accessible for disabled customers, we will consider it. As there is a limited budget for the 2022 Town Centre Improvements grant scheme, they will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.”

Businesses should submit their request for grant support to Harrogate BID via email to: [email protected] including a brief description of the proposed work to be undertaken, or equipment needed, along with quotations/proposals and expected completion date.

Grant funding will be awarded subject to the following conditions:

n The business is a Harrogate BID levy payer and all annual levy payments have been paid to date;

n Works are completed by December 31 2022;

n Works comply with all appropriate regulations and permissions, including Planning and Building Control;

n The works comply with the aims of the grant;

n The equipment complies with all appropriate regulations and permissions, such as premises licences and pavement café licences;

n The equipment meets the criteria of the grant as determined by the Harrogate BID Board;

n The works are undertaken by local companies who are based in the HG postcode unless the work is specialised and there are no suitable local contractors;

n The equipment is supplied by local companies who are based in the HG postcode wherever possible;

n Valid receipts are submitted to Harrogate BID to enable the match funding to be calculated and verified;