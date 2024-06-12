Harrogate BID lines streets with new country flag bunting to kick off Euro 2024 celebrations across town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has been dressing the streets in Harrogate town centre ahead of Euro 2024.

Selected streets have now been lined with bunting displaying the flags of all of the countries taking part in the competition, with the first game set for Friday when hosts Germany play Scotland.

Harrogate will come together to cheer on various nations during the tournament and the BID team have placed the flags around the town centre to kick-off the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We’ve added this new bunting to our streets to kick-off the Euro celebrations in our town.

Harrogate BID has been dressing the streets with new bunting to kick off Euro 2024 celebrations across town

“It’s set to be a brilliant month of watching the Three Lions and the rest of the teams battle it out on the pitch and we can’t wait for it to start.

“As the BID, we want to take ‘Pride in our Town’ and this new bunting will help us to join the celebration of different countries and cultures as the continent comes together for the tournament.”

England will face Serbia in their opening game on Sunday, with various pubs and bars across Harrogate set to broadcast the game live to crowds of fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bunting is just one aspect of the BID’s eye-catching public realm and targeted campaigns, all aimed at supporting Harrogate’s unique welcome for visitors.

Last month, new bunting displaying the Harrogate Coat of Arms was placed around key locations in the town centre, with street art and other projects to follow in the coming months.