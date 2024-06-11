Harrogate BID launches return of popular shop window competition to honour town’s famous floral heritage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the return of a popular shop window competition for businesses to celebrate the town’s famous floral heritage.

The BID team are partnering with Harrogate in Bloom to facilitate this year’s Floral Window Competition, with entries to be submitted by Friday, June 28.

This summer, Harrogate BID will be running the Floral Window Competition alongside the annual Floral Summer of Celebration – which will highlight friendship in line with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024.

Matthew Chapman, Manager at Harrogate BID, said: “Harrogate is renowned for its floral heritage and it’s an honour to celebrate this through our Floral Summer of Celebration, which won Gold at the Britain in Bloom awards last year.

Harrogate BID has launched a shop window competition to honour the town’s famous floral heritage

“We’re passionate about promoting our town as a floral destination and the shop window competition is an important part of this which forms our floral history.

“We hope as many businesses as possible will take part to create fantastic displays to ensure Harrogate is a blaze of colour to welcome visitors and residents into the centre.”

There will be three categories to enter in this year’s competition…

- Hotels and Guest Houses

- Pubs, Restaurants and Cafes

- Shops

A prize will be presented to the winner of each group during an awards ceremony in September.

Entries from businesses will be judged by the dedicated volunteers from the Harrogate in Bloom group on the week commencing Monday, July 15.

Judges will award points on key aspects including first impressions and ‘wow factor’, planting, size and style of containers, maintenance of paving, paths and signage, condition of the plants and noticeable environmentally friendly features.

The floral displays will be located across the town, along with dozens of hanging baskets outside town centre businesses, numerous flower beds maintained by Harrogate Borough Council, more than 200 barrier baskets funded by Harrogate BID and commissioned floral street art.