Harrogate BID launches new initiative to help cut energy bills for local businesses

Among BID actions in the pipeline are:

Partnering with an energy consultant.

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) Manager Matthew Chapman said the business-led organisation was aware of its members’ woes with energy bills.

Looking at bulk buying energy for Harrogate businesses.

Setting up a series of saving money workshops.

“Harrogate BID is acutely aware of the struggles our members are continually having when it comes to understanding, managing and securing new energy contracts for their businesses,” said Mr Chapman.

“The energy crisis in the UK is predicted to get worse over the coming 12 months so as an organisation we have partnered with a local, independent, energy provider/consultant to look to ease this burden.”

Putting its actions where its mouth is, Harrogate BID has been liaising with energy expert Ryan Edwards, who works with more than 26 UK suppliers.

“Ryan is an expert in his field and will be able to help us all have a better understanding of what is happening within the energy market and practical advice on securing energy contracts,” added Mr Chapman.

“He is able to find the very best contracts on the market at this time.

“Ryan can also bulk buy energy by buying all Harrogate BID members energy at the same time driving the unit prices down significantly.”

"The more businesses we can get involved, the cheaper the cost.”

Harrogate BID is to hold two face-to-face workshops and one Zoom workshop in September to explore the options on cheaper energy bills..

Each will last 30 to 40 minutes and they are free.

Workshop one: Monday, September 19, 9.30am at Hustle & Co, 71 Station Parade, Harrogate.

Workshop two: Monday, September 19, 11.00am (via Zoom).

Workshop three: Monday, September 19, 5:30pm at Starling Café, 47 Oxford Street, Harrogate.

Harrogate BID members who wish to attend the ‘in person’ events, should register for tickets at Eventbrite.

For the Zoom event, please email [email protected]