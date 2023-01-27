Harrogate BID helps create a better town centre with match-funded grant scheme for 2023

BID’s match-funded grant scheme for 2023 has just been launched with a view to helping BID members enhance their street frontages.

Qualifying businesses will be able to claim match-funded grants of up to £750 for making a variety of upgrades, including paintwork, signage, and accessibility, all designed to make Harrogate town centre safe, clean and welcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the afore-mentioned businesses, the past year has also seen Harrogate jewellery business Fattorinis secured a £750 grant to refurbish its Parliament Street Victorian canopy, and install a new facia board and signage.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman, and Wayne Beales, Fattorinis' Director. Fattorinis were one of last year’s grant recipients.

And there was also financial support for other businesses in the town centre, including Cold Bath Brewing Co bar

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “We are constantly aspiring to make Harrogate a desirable place to do business, as well as an attractive place to visit.

"Our match-funded improvement grant supports our efforts to make Harrogate ‘Safe Clean and Welcoming’, as outlined in our business plan.

“Harrogate BID is delighted to continue its support to our local business members, helping them make improvements to their street frontages and the accessibility of their premises, thanks to these match-funded grants.

“As long as the work enhances a façade, or makes it more accessible for disabled customers, we will consider it.

"As there is a limited budget for the 2023 Town Centre Improvements grant scheme, they will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any businesses interested should submit their request for grant support to Harrogate BID via [email protected] including a brief description of the proposed work to be undertaken, or equipment needed, along with quotations/proposals and expected completion date.

Further information about Harrogate BID is available from www.harrogatebid.co.uk