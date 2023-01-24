Harrogate BID hails success of Gift Card scheme as figures show £100k boost for town centre

Introduced by the business group as a way of supporting the local high street, 800 cards valued at £32,815 were sold last year, with £12,000 coming last December alone.

The cards, which can be pre-loaded with any value up to £500, can be redeemed at more than 90 participating town centre shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, businesses and attractions, including Bettys, Harrogate Theatre, Rhodes Wood and Blamey’s Florists.

Dan Siddle, general manager of Harrogate’s Crown Hotel who is the new chair of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) said: “Once again, the Harrogate Gift Card proved hugely successful around Christmas time, with many people giving gift cards as Christmas gifts for family members and friends.

Harrogate Gift Card success - Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID’s Business and Marketing Executive.

“It was also great to see a number of businesses and organisations buying the cards as presents for their employees and clients."

The initiative, which is free for businesses to sign up and use, ensures that for every £1 pre-loaded onto a card, that £1 stays within the local economy.

Dan Siddle, Harrogate BID’s new Chair, said: “I’d like to thank all those who purchased one or more cards and, of course, to our business partners in this scheme.

“The BID’s remit is to encourage footfall in Harrogate, as well as motivating people to spend more time and money in town, and the Harrogate Gift Card continues to encourage people to enjoy the many and varied attractions the town has to offer"

Further information about the Harrogate Gift Card is available at www.harrogategiftcard.co.uk

Business Improvement Districts (BID) are not-for-profit business-led partnerships which are created through a ballot process to deliver additional services to local businesses.

With Harrogate BID’s current five-year term ending in 2023, it must face a vote later this year of businesses located in the BID area which pay an annual levy towards its work.

Government regulations stipulate that BID activities cannot replace existing core public sector services.

